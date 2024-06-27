Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:  

SPAR Group (SGRP - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of in-store merchandising and marketing services, and premium incentive marketing services throughout the United States and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 416.7% over the last 60 days.

SPAR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

SPAR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

SPAR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SPAR Group, Inc. Quote

SPAR Group’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.77 compared with 26.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SPAR Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

SPAR Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

SPAR Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | SPAR Group, Inc. Quote

Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO - Free Report) : This company which is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Cool Company Ltd. Price and Consensus

Cool Company Ltd. Price and Consensus

Cool Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Cool Company Ltd. Quote

Cool Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.28 compared with 7.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cool Company Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cool Company Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cool Company Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Cool Company Ltd. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) - free report >>

Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) - free report >>

Published in

business-services transportation