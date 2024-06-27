See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:
Macy's (M - Free Report) : This omni-channel retail organization which operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83 compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ryder System (R - Free Report) : This company which is recognized as one of the world's largest providers of integrated logistics and transportation solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Ryder System has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.01 compared with 16.00 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company which offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Harte Hanks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.97 compared with 15.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
