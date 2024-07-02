We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT - Free Report) : This electronic display systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omni-channel retail major has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Hess Corporation (HES - Free Report) : This crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
