New Strong Buy Stocks for July 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT - Free Report) : This electronic display systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omni-channel retail major has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Hess Corporation (HES - Free Report) : This crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

