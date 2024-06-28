Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 28th:

Gray Television (GTN - Free Report) : This communications company which currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gray Television, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

Gray Television has a PEG ratio of 0.10 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Gray Television, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gray Television, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gray Television, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading healthcare education provider and sworkforce solutions innovator., carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Adtalem Global Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adtalem Global Education Inc. Quote

Adtalem Global Education has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Adtalem Global Education Inc. Quote

Sasol (SSL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coal, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sasol Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sasol Ltd. Quote

Sasol has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sasol Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sasol Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sasol Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Sasol Ltd. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sasol Ltd. (SSL) - free report >>

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) - free report >>

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary oil-energy