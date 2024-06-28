See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 28th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 28th:
Gray Television (GTN - Free Report) : This communications company which currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.
Gray Television has a PEG ratio of 0.10 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Adtalem Global Education (ATGE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading healthcare education provider and sworkforce solutions innovator., carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Adtalem Global Education has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sasol (SSL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coal, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Sasol has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.