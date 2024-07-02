Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This operator of dry cargo vessels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.36, compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM - Free Report) : This manufacturer of uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Sylvamo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.16, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.14, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

