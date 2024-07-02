See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This operator of dry cargo vessels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.36, compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM - Free Report) : This manufacturer of uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Sylvamo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.16, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
ODP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.14, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
