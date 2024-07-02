See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
KirinHoldings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) : This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Kirin has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP - Free Report) : This online travel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Despegar.com has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
