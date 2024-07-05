See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) - free report >>
Immersion Corporation (IMMR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) - free report >>
Immersion Corporation (IMMR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:
Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN - Free Report) : This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Banco Santander has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.82, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY - Free Report) : This company that provides water, waste, and energy management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Veolia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.16, compared with 21.00 for the indutsry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Immersion Corporation (IMMR - Free Report) : This haptic technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.
Immersion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.18, compared with 22.30 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.