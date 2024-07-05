Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN - Free Report) : This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.82, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY - Free Report) : This company that provides water, waste, and energy management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Veolia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.16, compared with 21.00 for the indutsry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR - Free Report) : This haptic technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

Immersion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.18, compared with 22.30 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


