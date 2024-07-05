Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) : This manufacturer of NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Silicon Motion Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 9.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP - Free Report) : This online travel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Despegar.com has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


