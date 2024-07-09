Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) : This mining and exploration company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.48, compared with 22.54 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This independent crude oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.28, compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of polymer resins carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.23, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


