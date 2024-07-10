We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Carvana Co. (CVNA - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.3% over the last 60 days.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.6% over the last 60 days.
Bumble Inc. (BMBL - Free Report) : This online dating and social networking platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.
American Public Education, Inc. (APEI - Free Report) : This educational provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) : This aircraft leasing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.