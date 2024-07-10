Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Carvana Co. (CVNA - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.3% over the last 60 days.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.6% over the last 60 days.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL - Free Report) : This online dating and social networking platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI - Free Report) : This educational provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) : This aircraft leasing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

