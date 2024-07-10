Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9:

Carvana Co. (CVNA - Free Report) : Thise-commerce platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Carvana Co. Price and Consensus

Carvana Co. Price and Consensus

Carvana Co. price-consensus-chart | Carvana Co. Quote

Carvana's shares gained 51.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Carvana Co. Price

Carvana Co. Price

Carvana Co. price | Carvana Co. Quote

Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) : This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. 

Air Lease Corporation Price and Consensus

Air Lease Corporation Price and Consensus

Air Lease Corporation price-consensus-chart | Air Lease Corporation Quote

Air Lease Corporation's shares gained 17.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 16.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Air Lease Corporation Price

Air Lease Corporation Price

Air Lease Corporation price | Air Lease Corporation Quote

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.6% over the last 60 days.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Entrada Therapeutics' shares gained 21% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. price | Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

 

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Air Lease Corporation (AL) - free report >>

Carvana Co. (CVNA) - free report >>

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA) - free report >>

Published in

medical retail