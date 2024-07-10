See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9:
Carvana Co. (CVNA - Free Report) : Thise-commerce platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Carvana's shares gained 51.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) : This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Air Lease Corporation's shares gained 17.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 16.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.6% over the last 60 days.
Entrada Therapeutics' shares gained 21% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.