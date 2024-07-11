Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY - Free Report) : This renewable energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This architectural products and services companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. (FNKO - Free Report) : This pop culture consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

