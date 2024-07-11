Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10:

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) : This mining and exploration company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sasol Limited (SSL - Free Report) : This integrated chemical and energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Sasol has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This multinational e-commerce conglomerate company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 2.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


 


