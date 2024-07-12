We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC - Free Report) : This natural gas compression services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY - Free Report) : This integrated aluminum company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This architectural products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Ikena Oncology, Inc. (IKNA - Free Report) : This oncology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
