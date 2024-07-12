Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC - Free Report) : This natural gas compression services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY - Free Report) : This integrated aluminum company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) :  This architectural products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (IKNA - Free Report) : This oncology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


