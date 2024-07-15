See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15:
Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 115.4% over the last 60 days.
Theravance Biopharma's shares gained 11.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV - Free Report) : This timeshare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
Hilton Grand Vacations's shares gained 4.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT - Free Report) : This social media management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Sprout Social's shares gained 5.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
