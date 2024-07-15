Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15:

Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT - Free Report) : This electronic display systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

KirinHoldings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) : This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

KirinHoldings has a PEG ratio of 0.74 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BRF S.A. (BRFS - Free Report) : This food processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

