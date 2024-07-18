We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates natural gas fields, as well as offers transmission, transportation infrastructures and water assets solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC Price and Consensus
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC price-consensus-chart | Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC Quote
Telefonica (TEF - Free Report) : This company which provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Telefonica SA Price and Consensus
Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote
Afya (AFYA - Free Report) : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Afya Limited Price and Consensus
Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote
Bank7 (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company which operates as a community bank accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 day.
Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus
Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote
Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) : This Canada's premier integrated energy company with operations include oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.