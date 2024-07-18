Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates natural gas fields, as well as offers transmission, transportation infrastructures and water assets solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica (TEF - Free Report) : This company which provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Afya (AFYA - Free Report) : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 (BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company which operates as a community bank accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 day.

Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) : This Canada's premier integrated energy company with operations include oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


