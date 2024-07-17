See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:
Park Hotels & Resorts (PK - Free Report) This lodging Real Estate company which operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.
Summit Hotel Properties (INN - Free Report) : This publicly traded real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.
Janus Henderson Group (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
