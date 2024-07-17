Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK - Free Report) This lodging Real Estate company which operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Price and Consensus

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Price and Consensus

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote

Summit Hotel Properties (INN - Free Report) : This publicly traded real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Quote

Janus Henderson Group (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) - free report >>

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) - free report >>

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary dividend-stocks dividend-yield finance