Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:
Summit Hotel Properties (INN - Free Report) : This publicly traded real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Quote
Summit Hotel Properties' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Quote
Park Hotels & Resorts (PK - Free Report) : This lodging Real Estate company which operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Price and Consensus
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote
Park Hotels & Resorts has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86 compared with 13.00 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company which is a well-known homebuilder in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.89 compared with 11.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)
KB Home pe-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote
