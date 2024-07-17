Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:  

Summit Hotel Properties (INN - Free Report) : This publicly traded real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Quote

Summit Hotel Properties' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Quote

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK - Free Report) : This lodging Real Estate company which operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Price and Consensus

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Price and Consensus

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote

Park Hotels & Resorts has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86 compared with 13.00 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company which is a well-known homebuilder in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.89 compared with 11.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Home pe-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KB Home (KBH) - free report >>

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) - free report >>

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance