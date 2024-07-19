See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:
Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Consensus Cloud Solutions' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.75 compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
General Motors (GM - Free Report) : This company which, is one of the world’s largest automakers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.27 compared with 10.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
JD.com (JD - Free Report) : This company which operates as an online direct sales company in China, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
JD.com has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.73 compared with 74.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
