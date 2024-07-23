We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO - Free Report) : This company that produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 190.9% over the last 60 days.
Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus
Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote
Telefonica, S.A. (TEF - Free Report) : This telecommunications services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Telefonica SA Price and Consensus
Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote
Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX - Free Report) : This data storage technology and solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote
GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS - Free Report) : This genomics-related diagnostic and information services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 54.5% over the last 60 days.
GeneDx Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
GeneDx Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | GeneDx Holdings Corp. Quote
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) : This diversified healthcare services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus
Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.