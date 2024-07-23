Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO - Free Report) : This company that produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 190.9% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica, S.A. (TEF - Free Report) : This telecommunications services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX - Free Report) : This data storage technology and solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS - Free Report) : This genomics-related diagnostic and information services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 54.5% over the last 60 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) : This diversified healthcare services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


