See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Kemper Corporation (KMPR) - free report >>
First United Corporation (FUNC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Kemper Corporation (KMPR) - free report >>
First United Corporation (FUNC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29:
First United Corporation (FUNC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
First United Corporation Price and Consensus
First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote
First United Corporation's shares gained 22.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First United Corporation Price
First United Corporation price | First United Corporation Quote
PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG - Free Report) : This financial technology holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Quote
PROG Holdings' shares gained 32.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Price
Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. price | Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Quote
Kemper Corporation (KMPR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Kemper Corporation Price and Consensus
Kemper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kemper Corporation Quote
Kemper's shares gained 11.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kemper Corporation Price
Kemper Corporation price | Kemper Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.