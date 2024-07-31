See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30:
Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT - Free Report) : Thisaudio streaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.
Spotify's shares gained 13.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) : This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Newmont's shares gained 16.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust's shares gained 17.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
