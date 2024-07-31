Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30:

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT - Free Report) : Thisaudio streaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Spotify's shares gained 13.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) : This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Newmont's shares gained 16.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust's shares gained 17.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


