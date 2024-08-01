See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1:
Telefónica, S.A. (TEF - Free Report) : This telecommunications services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Telefónica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.22 compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold exploration and development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.39 compared with 22.01 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
QCR Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.46 compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.