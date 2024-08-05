Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5:

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS - Free Report) : This genomic diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

GeneDx's shares gained 54% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY - Free Report) : This auto insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General's shares gained 5.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes' shares gained 24.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


 


