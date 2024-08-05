See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5:
GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS - Free Report) : This genomic diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
GeneDx's shares gained 54% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Mercury General Corporation (MCY - Free Report) : This auto insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Mercury General's shares gained 5.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This residential construction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes' shares gained 24.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
