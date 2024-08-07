See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:
Howmet Aerospace (HWM - Free Report) : This company which provides engineered solutions for customers in the transportation and aerospace industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Howmet Aerospace’s shares gained 11.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aercap (AER - Free Report) : This company which is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Aercap’s shares gained 2.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Olo (OLO - Free Report) : This company which makes online-ordering technology for restaurants, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.
Olo’s shares gained 8.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
