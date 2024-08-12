Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This ocean-going transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.15, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN - Free Report) : This insurance company which provides a suite of annuities to retail investors carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.62, compared with 21.64 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Heritage has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.82, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

