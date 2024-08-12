See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This ocean-going transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.15, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN - Free Report) : This insurance company which provides a suite of annuities to retail investors carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Jackson Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.62, compared with 21.64 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.
Heritage has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.82, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
