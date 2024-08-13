Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

