Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) : This school buses company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird’s shares gained 49.2% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) : This medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Sensus’ shares gained 14.5% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


