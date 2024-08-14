See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 13th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) : This school buses company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus
Blue Bird Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Bird Corporation Quote
Blue Bird’s shares gained 49.2% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Blue Bird Corporation Price
Blue Bird Corporation price | Blue Bird Corporation Quote
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) : This medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Quote
Sensus’ shares gained 14.5% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Price
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. price | Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Quote
