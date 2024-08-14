Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY - Free Report) : This commercial banking and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU - Free Report) : This electric power generation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM - Free Report) : This manufacturer of uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

GE Aerospace (GE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of aircraft engines, components and aircraft mechanical systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

