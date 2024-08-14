We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY - Free Report) : This commercial banking and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Price and Consensus
DBS Group Holdings Ltd price-consensus-chart | DBS Group Holdings Ltd Quote
Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU - Free Report) : This electric power generation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.
Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM - Free Report) : This manufacturer of uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Sylvamo Corporation Price and Consensus
Sylvamo Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sylvamo Corporation Quote
GE Aerospace (GE - Free Report) : This manufacturer of aircraft engines, components and aircraft mechanical systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 4.8% over the last 60 days.
GE Aerospace Price and Consensus
GE Aerospace price-consensus-chart | GE Aerospace Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.