Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.9%, compared with the industry average of 12%.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI - Free Report) : This casino operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

