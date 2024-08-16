Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC - Free Report) : This holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) : This product design and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


