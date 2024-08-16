We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:
The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC - Free Report) : This holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.
