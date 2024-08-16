Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC - Free Report) : This holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

