Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Amalgamated Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote

Amalgamated Financial’s shares gained 14.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price

Amalgamated Financial Corp. price | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) : This product design and technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

SharkNinja, Inc. Price and Consensus

SharkNinja, Inc. Price and Consensus

SharkNinja, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote

SharkNinja’s shares gained 22.8% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SharkNinja, Inc. Price

SharkNinja, Inc. Price

SharkNinja, Inc. price | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Southside Bancshares’ shares gained 12.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) - free report >>

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) - free report >>

Published in

finance