Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:
Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Amalgamated Financial’s shares gained 14.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) : This product design and technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
SharkNinja’s shares gained 22.8% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares’ shares gained 12.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
