See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Brinker has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.28, compared with 41.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Brinker International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Brinker International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Quote
Alpine Income has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.49, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Quote
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Southside Bancshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.56, compared with 22.09 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Southside Bancshares, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.