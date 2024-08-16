Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Brinker has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.28, compared with 41.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Alpine Income has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.49, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.56, compared with 22.09 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


