Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 1.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Brinker has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 2.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise-line company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 1.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


