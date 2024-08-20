Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:  

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.03 compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KT (KT - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company which, provides mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

KT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.61 compared with 12.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dole (DOLE - Free Report) : This company which is a producer of fresh bananas and pineapples, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Dole has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.12 compared with 18.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


