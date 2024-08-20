Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20:

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO - Free Report) : This mortgage investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 118.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.2%, compared with the industry average of 12%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13%, compared with the industry average of 12%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

