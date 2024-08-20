See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) - free report >>
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) - free report >>
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20:
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO - Free Report) : This mortgage investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 118.6% the last 60 days.
Two Harbors Investments Corp Price and Consensus
Two Harbors Investments Corp price-consensus-chart | Two Harbors Investments Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.2%, compared with the industry average of 12%.
Two Harbors Investments Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Two Harbors Investments Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Two Harbors Investments Corp Quote
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% the last 60 days.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13%, compared with the industry average of 12%.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Quote
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% the last 60 days.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.