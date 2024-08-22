See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22:
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL - Free Report) : This automotive technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%.
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 7.2%.
