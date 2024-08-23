We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Roche Holding AG (RHHBY - Free Report) : This pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (APELY - Free Report) : This electronic component company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.