New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY - Free Report) : This pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Roche Holding AG price-consensus-chart | Roche Holding AG Quote

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Community Corporation Quote

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (APELY - Free Report) : This electronic component company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Alps Electric price-consensus-chart | Alps Electric Quote

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.8% over the last 60 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


