See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Bear of the Day: Bowlero (BOWL)
We are seeing all sorts of stocks rally sharply off their lows. The S&P 500 is only a couple of percentage points off all-time highs heading into Thursday afternoon, something Fed Chair Powell’s speech could catapult even higher. It can make you feel like any stock you pick is going to rocket higher. Beware, because the stocks which perform over the long run are typically the ones with the strongest earnings trends, not the weakest.
Stocks which have unfavorable Zacks Ranks have seen analysts cut expectations for the coming years. These stocks are ones investors need to be aware of. Even long-term investors in the stock m may not have known estimates are slipping. It’s not a reason to panic sell, but it is a reason to take a closer look.
Today’s Bear of the Day is Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) Bowlero (BOWL - Free Report) ). Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. The company operates 352 locations across North America.
The reason for the unfavorable rank is a series of negative estimate revisions following yet another earnings miss. Last quarter’s EPS number came in 45% shy of expectations. The company has missed every analyst expectation this year, missing by an average of a dime each time.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Current year EPS is now forecast to come in at a 20-cent loss. Next year’s number is expected to come in at 32 cents. That puts Bowlero’s forward PE at 35x.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry ranks in the Bottom 30% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are other stocks within this industry which are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. These include Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH - Free Report) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL - Free Report) ).