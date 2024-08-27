We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This Credit-Tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
Graham (GHM - Free Report) : This company which designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Graham Corporation Price and Consensus
Graham Corporation price-consensus-chart | Graham Corporation Quote
Cerence (CRNC - Free Report) : This company which provides A.I. powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.0% over the last 60 days.
Cerence Inc. Price and Consensus
Cerence Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cerence Inc. Quote
Grupo Supervielle (SUPV - Free Report) : This private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 day.
Grupo Supervielle S.A. Price and Consensus
Grupo Supervielle S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Supervielle S.A. Quote
Mesa Laboratories (MLAB - Free Report) : This company which designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Price and Consensus
Mesa Laboratories, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.