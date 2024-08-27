See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:
Grupo Supervielle (SUPV - Free Report) : This private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Supervielle’s shares gained 7.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Fabrinet (FN - Free Report) : This company which provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Fabrinet’s shares gained 8.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology’s shares gained 25.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
