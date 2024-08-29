Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:

Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Southside Bancshares (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

