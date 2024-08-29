See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:
Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Southside Bancshares (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
