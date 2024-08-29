See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:
MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) : This company which is a master limited partnership (MLP) engaged in providing a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.
The First of Long Island (FLIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
Farmers National Banc (FMNB - Free Report) : This one industry, domestic banking company which, is engaged in commercial and retail banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
