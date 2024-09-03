We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of natural gas and oil wells from the Appalachian Basin has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Energy Company PLC Price and Consensus
Diversified Energy Company PLC price-consensus-chart | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 166.7% over the last 60 days.
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Quote
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV - Free Report) : This AI-based weapons detection company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 29.7% over the last 60 days.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Quote
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.