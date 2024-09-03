Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of natural gas and oil wells from the Appalachian Basin has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Energy Company PLC Price and Consensus

Diversified Energy Company PLC Price and Consensus

Diversified Energy Company PLC price-consensus-chart | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 166.7% over the last 60 days.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Quote

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV - Free Report) : This AI-based weapons detection company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. Quote

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) - free report >>

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) - free report >>

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) - free report >>

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) - free report >>

Published in

reit