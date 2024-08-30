See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:
Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Assurant’s shares gained 13.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Opera Limited (OPRA - Free Report) : This company which provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Opera Limited’s shares gained 8.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Genesco (GCO - Free Report) : This specialty retail and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Genesco’s shares gained 7.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
