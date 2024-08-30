Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assurant, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assurant, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assurant, Inc. Quote

Assurant’s shares gained 13.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Assurant, Inc. Price

Assurant, Inc. Price

Assurant, Inc. price | Assurant, Inc. Quote

Opera Limited (OPRA - Free Report) : This company which provides web browsers, Opera News, an AI-driven content discovery platform, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Opera Limited’s shares gained 8.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Price

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Price

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR price | Opera Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Genesco (GCO - Free Report) : This specialty retail and branded company, sells footwear and accessories in retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Genesco Inc. Price and Consensus

Genesco Inc. Price and Consensus

Genesco Inc. price-consensus-chart | Genesco Inc. Quote

Genesco’s shares gained 7.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Genesco Inc. Price

Genesco Inc. Price

Genesco Inc. price | Genesco Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) - free report >>

Genesco Inc. (GCO) - free report >>

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) - free report >>

Published in

finance internet-content retail