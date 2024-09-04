Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 166.7% over the last 60 days.

Idaho Strategic Resources’ shares gained 36.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

EvolvTechnologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV - Free Report) : This AI-based weapons detection company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Evolv’s shares gained 51.6% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares’ shares gained 31.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

