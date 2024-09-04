See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR - Free Report) : This explorer and developer of gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 166.7% over the last 60 days.
Idaho Strategic Resources’ shares gained 36.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
EvolvTechnologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV - Free Report) : This AI-based weapons detection company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
Evolv’s shares gained 51.6% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares’ shares gained 31.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
