See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) - free report >>
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) - free report >>
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of natural gas and oil wells from the Appalachian Basin carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Energy Company PLC Price and Consensus
Diversified Energy Company PLC price-consensus-chart | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote
Diversified Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.20, compared with 22.87 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Diversified Energy Company PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Diversified Energy Company PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (PBAM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Price and Consensus
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Quote
Private Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.74, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Quote
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Southside Bancshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.56, compared with 22.87 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Southside Bancshares, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.