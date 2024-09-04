Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:

Trend Micro Incorporated (TMICY - Free Report) : This security-related software company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Trend Micro Inc. Price and Consensus

Trend Micro Inc. Price and Consensus

Trend Micro Inc. price-consensus-chart | Trend Micro Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Trend Micro Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Trend Micro Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Trend Micro Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Trend Micro Inc. Quote

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC - Free Report) : This holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

The First of Long Island Corporation Price and Consensus

The First of Long Island Corporation Price and Consensus

The First of Long Island Corporation price-consensus-chart | The First of Long Island Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

The First of Long Island Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

The First of Long Island Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

The First of Long Island Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | The First of Long Island Corporation Quote

PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Pacific City Bankhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | PCB Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

PCB Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

PCB Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | PCB Bancorp Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Trend Micro Inc. (TMICY) - free report >>

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) - free report >>

PCB Bancorp (PCB) - free report >>

Published in

finance